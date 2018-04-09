Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Veeco (NASDAQ:VECO) Share Price

Press coverage about Veeco (NASDAQ:VECO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Veeco earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.1858707944558 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

VECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of VECO opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Veeco has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

Veeco (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Veeco had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Veeco will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Veeco (NASDAQ:VECO) Share Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-veeco-veco-stock-price-updated.html.

Veeco Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.