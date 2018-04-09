SONO (ALTCOM) Market Cap Tops $20,725.00

SONO (CURRENCY:ALTCOM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, SONO has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0993 or 0.00001496 BTC on major exchanges. SONO has a total market cap of $20,725.00 and approximately $275.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.81 or 0.04425630 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035432 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00052762 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00715820 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019389 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00077300 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00058654 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00032327 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 278,102 coins and its circulating supply is 208,674 coins. The official website for SONO is altcoincommunity.co. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.