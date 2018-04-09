Sophos Group (SOPH) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) in a research note released on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 700 ($9.83) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sophos Group from GBX 780 ($10.95) to GBX 705 ($9.90) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Sophos Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($8.00) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a trading sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 567 ($7.96).

Sophos Group stock opened at GBX 479.80 ($6.73) on Thursday. Sophos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 258.70 ($3.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 675.62 ($9.48).

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

