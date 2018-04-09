Flinton Capital Management LLC Sells 13,158 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 795,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,698. The firm has a market cap of $2,381.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $345.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 91.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Flinton Capital Management LLC Sells 13,158 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/south-jersey-industries-inc-sji-shares-sold-by-flinton-capital-management-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc (SJI) is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy-related products and services, primarily through its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include South Jersey Gas Company (SJG), South Jersey Energy Company (SJE), South Jersey Resources Group, LLC (SJRG), South Jersey Exploration, LLC (SJEX), Marina Energy, LLC (Marina), South Jersey Energy Service Plus, LLC (SJESP) and SJI Midstream, LLC (Midstream).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.