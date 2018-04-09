South32 (SOUHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $12.50 on Friday. South32 has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products.

