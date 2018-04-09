SpaceChain (SPC) Price Hits $0.0375

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Allcoin and Coinnest. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $19.29 million and approximately $25,196.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014284 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016022 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,991,707 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinnest and EXX. It is not presently possible to purchase SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

