SpankChain (SPANK) Reaches Market Cap of $37.30 Million

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. SpankChain has a market cap of $37.30 million and approximately $38,492.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpankChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, SpankChain has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

SpankChain Token Profile

SpankChain was first traded on November 20th, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SpankChain’s official message board is medium.com/@spankchain. The official website for SpankChain is spankchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SpankChain will use the Ethereum blockchain to create an adult entertainment ecosystem. SpankChain plans to create the SpankChain camsite where users could join to public shows. Furthermore, a marketplace build in collaboration with district0x will be implemented allowing performers to upload and sell digital content via ETH or ERC-20 tokens. SpankChain token (SPANK) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to mint alternatives tokens and also provide payment and governance rights within the SpankChain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling SpankChain

SpankChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase SpankChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpankChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpankChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

