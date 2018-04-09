Sparks Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (SPK)

Sparks (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Sparks has a market cap of $0.00 and $323.00 worth of Sparks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sparks has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. One Sparks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002885 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00084280 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009801 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Sparks Profile

Sparks (CRYPTO:SPK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Sparks’ total supply is 1,041,938 coins. Sparks’ official Twitter account is @Sparks_Crypro. The official website for Sparks is sparks.gold.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparks is a cryptocurrency based on the neoscrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Sparks

Sparks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy Sparks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparks must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Sparks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.