Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Spartan Motors (SPAR) Share Price

News headlines about Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spartan Motors earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.874169056082 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SPAR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spartan Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Spartan Motors stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,845. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $568.45, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

