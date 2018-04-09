SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.55% of SpartanNash worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,217,000 after buying an additional 31,792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 58,009 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,161,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $650.32, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. SpartanNash has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.03.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

In other SpartanNash news, CFO Mark Shamber acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

