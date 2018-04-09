Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 22,091 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF (RWX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,091 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWX. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 85,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

RWX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.35. 303,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,589. SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $42.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.2013 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

