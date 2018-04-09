SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s Largest Position

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 11.1% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,778,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,311,000 after buying an additional 1,988,866 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 719.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,017,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,793,000 after buying an additional 5,283,013 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 25,023.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,453,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 5,432,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,288,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,361,000 after buying an additional 1,676,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,802,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,686,000 after buying an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $259.72 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $232.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $1.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

Separately, S&P Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price target for the company.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

