Edge Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Edge Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 4.2% of Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $43,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Separately, S&P Equity Research assumed coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price objective for the company.

SPY stock opened at $259.72 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $232.51 and a 1-year high of $286.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

