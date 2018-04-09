SPDR S&P China (NYSEARCA:GXC) Position Trimmed by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P China worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

NYSEARCA GXC opened at $107.12 on Monday. SPDR S&P China has a 12-month low of $81.45 and a 12-month high of $123.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/spdr-sp-china-gxc-shares-sold-by-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-updated-updated.html.

About SPDR S&P China

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.