Speed Mining Service (CRYPTO:SMS) Price Reaches $16.40 on Major Exchanges

Speed Mining Service (CURRENCY:SMS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Speed Mining Service has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Speed Mining Service token can now be purchased for approximately $16.40 or 0.00245441 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. Speed Mining Service has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $1,539.00 worth of Speed Mining Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00757310 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00174395 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00053475 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Speed Mining Service Profile

Speed Mining Service’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Speed Mining Service’s total supply is 300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,680 tokens. The official website for Speed Mining Service is smscoin.jp/en. Speed Mining Service’s official Twitter account is @Speed_Mining and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Speed Mining Service Token Trading

Speed Mining Service can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Speed Mining Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Speed Mining Service must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Speed Mining Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Speed Mining Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speed Mining Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.