Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE: TRK) is one of 5 public companies in the “Racing, including track operation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Speedway Motorsports to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Speedway Motorsports and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Speedway Motorsports 0 1 0 0 2.00 Speedway Motorsports Competitors 18 39 57 2 2.37

As a group, “Racing, including track operation” companies have a potential upside of 2.25%. Given Speedway Motorsports’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Speedway Motorsports has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Speedway Motorsports and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Speedway Motorsports 31.30% 4.48% 2.52% Speedway Motorsports Competitors 25.39% 7.80% 3.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of Speedway Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of shares of all “Racing, including track operation” companies are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of Speedway Motorsports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Racing, including track operation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Speedway Motorsports pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Speedway Motorsports pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Racing, including track operation” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 30.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Speedway Motorsports has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Speedway Motorsports’ rivals have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Speedway Motorsports and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Speedway Motorsports $453.59 million $148.24 million 18.95 Speedway Motorsports Competitors $547.20 million $102.89 million 28.05

Speedway Motorsports’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Speedway Motorsports. Speedway Motorsports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Speedway Motorsports rivals beat Speedway Motorsports on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities. As of December 31, 2017, its racing facilities included total seating capacity of approximately 715,000 with 754 luxury suites. The company also provides souvenir merchandising, including screen-printing and embroidery, as well as food, beverage, and hospitality catering services; and radio programming, production, and distribution services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes modified racing cars and parts; produces and sells micro-lubricant; distributes, wholesales, and retails motorsports and other sports-related souvenir merchandise and apparel; leases oil and gas mineral rights; and rents office, warehouse, and industrial park space, as well as track rentals for motorsports and non-motorsports events and activities, and driving schools. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Concord, North Carolina. Speedway Motorsports Inc. is a subsidiary of Sonic Financial Corporation.

