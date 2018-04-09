Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) in a research report report published on Monday, April 2nd. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,028. The stock has a market cap of $199.16 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,093,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

