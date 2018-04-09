Sphre AIR (CRYPTO:XID) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Sphre AIR (CURRENCY:XID) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Sphre AIR has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $83,023.00 worth of Sphre AIR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sphre AIR has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Sphre AIR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001721 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00784066 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00172488 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036378 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00045840 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Sphre AIR

Sphre AIR launched on July 4th, 2017. Sphre AIR ‘s total supply is 30,820,620 tokens. Sphre AIR ‘s official Twitter account is @sphreco. The official website for Sphre AIR is sphereidentity.com. The Reddit community for Sphre AIR is /r/SphreCo.

Sphre AIR Token Trading

Sphre AIR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Sphre AIR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphre AIR must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphre AIR using one of the exchanges listed above.

