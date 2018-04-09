Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. They presently have a GBX 5,700 ($80.57) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

SPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,530 ($92.30) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 6,100 ($86.22) to GBX 6,410 ($90.60) in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($86.22) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,945 ($84.03) to GBX 6,010 ($84.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,800 ($81.98) to GBX 5,700 ($80.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,167.27 ($87.17).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded down GBX 35 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,660 ($80.00). 94,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,754. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 4,681 ($66.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,155 ($87.00).

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jane Kingston acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,645 ($79.79) per share, with a total value of £84,675 ($119,681.98).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/spirax-sarco-engineering-spx-earns-hold-rating-from-liberum-capital-updated-updated-updated.html.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.