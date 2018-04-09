Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) PT Raised to GBX 5,700

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase from GBX 5,500 ($77.74) to GBX 5,700 ($80.57) in a research report report published on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,530 ($92.30) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 6,100 ($86.22) to GBX 6,410 ($90.60) in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($86.22) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,945 ($84.03) to GBX 6,010 ($84.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 5,070 ($71.66) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,167.27 ($87.17).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded down GBX 35 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,660 ($80.00). 94,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,754. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 4,681 ($66.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,155 ($87.00).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a GBX 62 ($0.88) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $25.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jane Kingston acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,645 ($79.79) per share, with a total value of £84,675 ($119,681.98).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.

