Sportech (LON:SPO) Given “Under Review” Rating at Peel Hunt

Sportech (LON:SPO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of SPO stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 57.30 ($0.81). 56,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,102. Sportech has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 108.75 ($1.54).

Sportech Company Profile

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, operates as a pool betting operator and technology supplier in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Racing and Digital, Venues, and The Football Pools. The Racing and Digital division provides pari-mutuel wagering services and systems, principally to the horseracing industry.

