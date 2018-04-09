SportsCoin Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (SPORT)

SportsCoin (CURRENCY:SPORT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One SportsCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. SportsCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of SportsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SportsCoin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012893 BTC.

FuelCoin (FC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WMCoin (WMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About SportsCoin

SportsCoin (CRYPTO:SPORT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2016. SportsCoin’s total supply is 19,800,001 coins. The official website for SportsCoin is www.thesportscoin.com. SportsCoin’s official Twitter account is @thesportscoin.

SportsCoin Coin Trading

SportsCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase SportsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportsCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

