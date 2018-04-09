SportyCo (SPF) Price Reaches $0.13

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001882 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Livecoin and ChaoEX. SportyCo has a market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00744062 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00178000 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051875 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,338,275 tokens. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SportyFi is a decentralized sports investment & funding ecosystem. It aims to introduce a brand new industry of sports crowd micro-financing, while providing athletes, clubs and sport organizations with macro-funding on their respective end. The SPF token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It will be the primary means of transactions on our platform. It will be used both for investing in athletes (and crowdsourcing donations) as well as other transactions on the platform—which includes paid advertising, paid reach and other premium services offered. The SPF token will be listed on several exchanges to integrate it into the wider crypto ecosystem. Token holders will be able to participate in DAO voting steering the SportyFi Professional Fund’s operation. “

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ChaoEX, OKEx and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportyCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.