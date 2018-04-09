SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of SPS Commerce worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,443. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $1,110.94, a PE ratio of 154.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/sps-commerce-inc-spsc-shares-bought-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.