James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey Sells 400,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $20,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,397,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $18,264,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $15,916,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.89. 8,440,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,500,057. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,180.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.90 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Square had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $616.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.63 million. analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Vetr lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.05 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Square from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Square from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts Europay, MasterCard, and Visa (EMV) chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

