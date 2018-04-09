Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Price

Media stories about SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SS&C Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.3295037225692 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.95. 276,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,440. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,312.56, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase lowered SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $994,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

