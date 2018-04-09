SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 15th.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised SSR Mining from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.38.

SSR Mining stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. 486,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,571. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market cap of $1,158.42, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of -0.23.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $107.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Invictus RG now owns 25,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/ssr-mining-ssrm-upgraded-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated-updated.html.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc, is a Canada-based resource company. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties located in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Pirquitas mine, Marigold mine, Seabee Gold Operation, and Exploration and evaluation properties.

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.