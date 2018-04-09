S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STBA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

STBA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 58,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,438. The company has a market cap of $1,404.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.83. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.88%. sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,460,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,581,000 after buying an additional 101,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after buying an additional 45,817 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,164,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,088,000 after purchasing an additional 115,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 424,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts time and demand deposits; offers commercial and consumer loans; cash management services; brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

