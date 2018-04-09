Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th. They presently have a GBX 488 ($6.90) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

SMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 410 ($5.80) to GBX 475 ($6.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 400 ($5.65) to GBX 445 ($6.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

St. Modwen Properties stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 395 ($5.58). 367,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,659. St. Modwen Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 304.80 ($4.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.40 ($6.07).

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Jenefer Greenwood acquired 10,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 384 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £39,778.56 ($56,224.11). Also, insider Mark Allan acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 373 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £149,200 ($210,883.39). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 87,589 shares of company stock worth $33,813,598.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/st-modwen-properties-smp-earns-buy-rating-from-numis-securities-updated-updated-updated.html.

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC develops residential and commercial land properties in the United Kingdom. The company develops retail, leisure, education, office, and industrial projects, as well as builds houses; and rents income producing properties, including residential and commercial assets. It owns a land bank of 6,000 developable acres.

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.