STAAR Surgical (STAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 105,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,250. The stock has a market cap of $583.99, a P/E ratio of 1,420.00 and a beta of 1.26. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter. STAAR Surgical had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,188 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $35,073.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,809.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 6,667 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $107,272.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,844.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,479 shares of company stock valued at $216,561. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 15.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It operates in the ophthalmic surgical market segment. Its principal products are intraocular lenses used in cataract surgery and implantable collamer lenses used in refractive surgery.

