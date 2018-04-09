Capital One Financial Comments on STAG Industrial Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (STAG)

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STAG Industrial in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on STAG Industrial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Ladenburg Thalmann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $29.00 target price on STAG Industrial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

Shares of STAG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.63. 628,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,422. The firm has a market cap of $2,297.66, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $28.95.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,543,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,522,000 after purchasing an additional 82,502 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,305,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 583,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/stag-industrial-inc-forecasted-to-earn-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-43-per-share-stag-updated-updated.html.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 356 buildings in 37 states with approximately 70.2 million rentable square feet (square feet unaudited herein and throughout the Notes), consisting of 288 warehouse/distribution buildings, 52 light manufacturing buildings, 14 flex/office buildings, and two buildings classified as held for sale.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.