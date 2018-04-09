STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) Short Interest Down 47.9% in March

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,499,234 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 4,797,447 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,387,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,236,000 after purchasing an additional 326,056 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,635,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,966 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,543,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,522,000 after purchasing an additional 82,502 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,229,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,931,000 after purchasing an additional 59,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,305,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 583,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

Shares of STAG opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $2,297.66, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.42. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 356 buildings in 37 states with approximately 70.2 million rentable square feet (square feet unaudited herein and throughout the Notes), consisting of 288 warehouse/distribution buildings, 52 light manufacturing buildings, 14 flex/office buildings, and two buildings classified as held for sale.

