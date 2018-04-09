Stamps.com (STMP) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $254.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Stamps.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Stamps.com stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.85. 194,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,131. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $233.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $3,627.54, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.07.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.26 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 10,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $2,098,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,067.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $239,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,726.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,589 shares of company stock worth $47,931,581. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,016,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,105,000 after purchasing an additional 115,609 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 391,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,558,000 after buying an additional 108,209 shares during the period. Calixto Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 387,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,940,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,395,000 after buying an additional 47,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after buying an additional 28,768 shares during the period.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

