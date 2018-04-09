Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 25,604 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 84.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,603,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,045,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,980 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 990.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,243,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,834 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 88.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,060,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $442,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,175 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 88.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,558,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $412,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,095 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 290.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,187,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $2,083,913.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,363.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. TD Securities cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.10.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $130.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101,527.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.06 and a fifty-two week high of $143.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

