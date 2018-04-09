Startcoin Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. Startcoin has a total market cap of $584,180.00 and $1,637.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. During the last week, Startcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00063687 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000377 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin (START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

