Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

STWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wood & Company initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.97 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $5,481.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

