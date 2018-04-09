State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $507,000 Holdings in Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Oritani Financial worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oritani Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,447,000 after acquiring an additional 240,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,041,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,089,000 after buying an additional 138,133 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 67,637 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 57,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 45,816 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORIT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Oritani Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Oritani Financial in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oritani Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 115,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,791. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Oritani Financial had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. equities research analysts expect that Oritani Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Wyks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Hekemian, Jr. sold 11,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $181,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,247 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,174 in the last ninety days. 12.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

