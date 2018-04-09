State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,915 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE:AHH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.62. 193,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.07, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.44 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.81%.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 15,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in various markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of its operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners.

