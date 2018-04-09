Status Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.19 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Status has a total market capitalization of $303.49 million and $26.19 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00001296 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bittrex and Huobi. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00762247 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00176178 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00038038 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Status

Status’ launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Gate.io, Tidex, BigONE, Bitfinex, Liqui, Binance, EtherDelta, Upbit, ChaoEX, AEX, Kucoin, Huobi, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cobinhood, IDEX and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

