Jefferies Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Std Life Aberdeen (SLFPY)

Std Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Std Life Aberdeen in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst P. Dobbin now expects that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.57.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SLFPY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Std Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Std Life Aberdeen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of SLFPY stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $21.14. 2,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,206. Std Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a $0.749 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. Std Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

About Std Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

