Stealthcoin (XST) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stealthcoin (CURRENCY:XST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Stealthcoin has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $5,621.00 worth of Stealthcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stealthcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Stealthcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002580 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035864 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053389 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012186 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00080948 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00022597 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00453148 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Stealthcoin Coin Profile

Stealthcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2014. Stealthcoin’s total supply is 28,532,749 coins. The official website for Stealthcoin is www.stealthcoin.com. Stealthcoin’s official Twitter account is @stealthcoin. The Reddit community for Stealthcoin is /r/StealthCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealthcoin

Stealthcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Stealthcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealthcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealthcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

