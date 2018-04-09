Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.18.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $43.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10,132.18, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products. Its segments include steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations and Other Operations.

