Steelcase (SCS) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Steelcase earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.5979713406292 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $1,614.28, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $772.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,422.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. The company operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. Its furniture systems portfolio comprises panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, storage, desks, benches, tables, and complementary products, such as worktools.

