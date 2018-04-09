Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $22.09 million and $7.16 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00028621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,772.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $638.48 or 0.09478250 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00027029 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032552 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00656423 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00023924 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00166458 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.70 or 0.01747190 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,458,882 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bittrex and Tidex. It is not presently possible to buy Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

