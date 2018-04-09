Stellar Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and approximately $32.70 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, Bitcoin Indonesia, Binance and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007227 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00761630 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00174908 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00053522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00171535 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 103,827,633,055 coins and its circulating supply is 18,550,972,062 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is public infrastructure for money. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar brings the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses. Help better the world’s financial infrastructure by participating in our community or by building on Stellar. “

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, Mr. Exchange, Upbit, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), BCEX, Bittrex, Bitcoin Indonesia, Poloniex, Exrates, GOPAX, Qryptos, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, Kraken, RippleFox, Binance, Gatehub and CoinEgg. It is not presently possible to buy Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

