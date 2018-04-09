United Technologies Co. (UTX) Holdings Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 750.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTX. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UTX traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $122.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,555,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,959. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $109.10 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98,180.79, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “United Technologies Co. (UTX) Holdings Raised by Stephens Inc. AR” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/stephens-inc-ar-acquires-2348-shares-of-united-technologies-co-utx-updated-updated-updated.html.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.