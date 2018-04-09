Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wayfair by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,351,000 after purchasing an additional 448,390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 37.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,336,000 after buying an additional 101,696 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $4,235,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $81,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $77,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,217.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $294,971.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,384.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,632 and sold 78,656 shares valued at $7,095,187. Corporate insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, January 12th. MKM Partners set a $107.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.90.

NYSE:W opened at $66.64 on Monday. Wayfair has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $100.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5,878.11, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

