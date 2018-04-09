Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 980 Shares of ICON plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ICON plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICON were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ICON during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ICON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

ICON stock opened at $111.38 on Monday. ICON plc has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $124.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6,023.54, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.

ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. ICON had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 27.55%. ICON’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. research analysts expect that ICON plc will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ICON to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of ICON in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ICON in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About ICON

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

