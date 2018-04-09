Sterling Construction (STRL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sterling Construction earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.3524780197653 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.29. 51,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,783. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $306.57, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sterling Construction’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STRL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, COO Con L. Wadsworth purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $99,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 68,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,568.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

