Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Add

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) to an add rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has GBX 15.50 ($0.22) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 16 ($0.23).

SEY remained flat at $GBX 13.85 ($0.20) during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,369. Sterling Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 12.75 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 16 ($0.23).

About Sterling Energy

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Africa. It has interests in various exploration projects in Mauritania and Somaliland. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

